WT announces new veterinary partnership

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new program aims to bring Texas A&M’s top-four ranked Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program to the campus of West Texas A&M University.

With the new 2+2 program announced today, veterinary students will be able to take their first and second-year classes through the Veterinary, Education, Research, and Outreach (VERO) Center on WT’s campus.

This partnership between WT and the College of Veterinary Medicine will allow students to then travel to Texas A&M for their final two years of classes.

The 2+2 program is two-fold, meaning it gives veterinary students a chance to come back to the High Plains to put their skills to use–returning to the VERO for their final year of clinical rotations.

Texas A&M President Michael Young said he thinks there will be no shortage of vet students who want to study here in the panhandle.

“Students who come from this area, who are comfortable, who have family here, who understand and have trained here, will understand the range of both professional opportunities and the personal desirability. So, we think it’s not likely to be much of a problem,” said Young.

The program is scheduled to kick off soon. Fourth-year veterinary students will begin clinical rotations here in the panhandle next year.

New students will begin enrolling in classes at the VERO facility to start their first year of veterinary school in 2021.

Their plan is to open the application process next fall. 20 first and second-year DVM students will be accepted into the program.