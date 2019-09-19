Why some Amarillo ISD middle schoolers can now get an exemption for P.E.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees has voted to allow parents to get an exemption from P.E. for their middle school students, but the kids are still going to be required to be active.

To get an exemption, the student must be participating in an extracurricular activity that is similar and would qualify as a P.E. credit.

Parents will submit a request to waive participation in P.E. Those requests will be approved by the board annually.

One of the requirements is the activity amounts to at least five hours each week.

It will give these kids an opportunity to take another credit instead since they are already fulfilling their P.E. credit outside of school.

“There are students who have been participating in different activities for quite some time and want to be able to receive credit. Let’s say that student has a conflict, they want to do band and they want to do choir, this would be a way for them to get that credit without missing out,” said AISD Board of Trustees President, Robin Malone.

Another positive, for more serious athletes, it takes away the possibility of getting injured in gym class.

Of course, students who are enrolled in school-affiliated sports already earn their P.E. credit through that. The new measure will be helping those involved in club sports, like tennis, soccer, and volleyball.

