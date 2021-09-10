West Texas A&M University receives accolades for various online degree programs

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Friday that the university’s online bachelor’s degree program was recently ranked in the top 20 across the United States.

According to a news release from the university, Best Value Schools recently announced that the program was ranked No. 19 on its 2021 list of best online bachelor’s degree programs, joining universities like Ohio State, the University of Florida and Oregon State. The programs were ranked with the following aspects in mind: cost, number of online bachelor’s degrees, students’ access to faculty as well as graduation rate.

“We are committed to offering a high-quality education for all students, on- and off-campus alike,” Neil Terry, the university’s executive vice president and provost, said in the release. “WT online degrees are solid investments, and the University has proven ready to serve online students at an affordable cost and with a high-quality education.”

The university’s online health sciences bachelor’s degree program, its online master’s in finance and economics as well as its emergency management administration degree program, had additional accolades from various organizations.