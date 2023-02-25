AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University’s Department of Communication is currently running a month-long public relations campaign on media literacy, as part of their 2023 Bateman case study competition.

The Bateman case study competition is a national competition sponsored by the Public Relations Student Society of America. This year’s competition began on Feb. 6 running until March 6 marking WT’s 14th year of participating in the competition.

WT’s Department of Communication detailed that, the competition allows students to apply classroom education to create a full public relations campaign. Officials added that each year the Bateman team puts together a different campaign, and this year the campaign focuses on news literacy.

“So, we are promoting the media literacy project which is also known as the NLP. It is a bipartisan nonprofit organization that promotes news literacy in the United States, and how to properly recognize misinformation,” said WT Bateman member Kara Villarreal.

According to WT’s Department of Communication in 2019 and 2022, the campaigns created by WT students earned national distinction for being in the top 15 teams across the country.

Another member of the team, Johnny Lawhon, said that having this campaign is a way for the team, to spread awareness to the people around them.

“Misinformation can cause harm and that is what we are trying to focus on because we don’t want misinformation and disinformation being spread,” he added.

People in news deserts, according to Jolina Lopez, a junior and WT Bateman team member, are more likely to receive misinformation. She went on to define a news desert as any location that receives only one daily newspaper.

“Canyon itself is a news desert and that’s one percent of people affected by the spread of misinformation. Other big percentages are African Americans, Hispanics, and Latinos. So, we have a huge audience of all three of those demographics here in Canyon, Lopez said. “So, it’s really important that we spread our message so that these people who are prone to the spread of misinformation can develop these skills that are needed.”

The Bateman team ended their media literacy week on Friday at the Jack B. Kelly student center. The team hosted a tabling event in an effort to promote their message about the importance of news literacy.