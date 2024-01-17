CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faculty members in West Texas A&M University’s Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences are beginning new research into the experiences of families with children with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, and speech and language disorder.

According to officials with WT, parents of children with these disabilities are being sought to take part in the new research.

“This research is the first of its kind in the United States,” said Dr. Malvika Behl, associate professor, counselor education program chair and principal investigator for the project. “We’re trying to bring out awareness and help teachers, administrators, counselors and diagnosticians better understand the parents’ experience and see how they can be helped more.”

According to officials with WT, the project “Lived Experience of Parents of Children with Specific Learning Disabilities,” is funded by the Richard and Mary West Traylor Research Grant from WT’s Center for Learning Disabilities.

Officials with WT also stated that Behl is partnering with colleagues from the Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, including:

Dr. Kenneth Denton, associate dean and associate professor of psychology;

Dr. Betty Coneway, head of the WT Department of Education and the Geneva Schaeffer Professor of Education; and

Dr. Mikyung Shin, the Bill Piehl Professor of Education.

“When some parents go to the schools to get their children tested, they don’t even know exactly what learning disabilities are,” Behl said. “Often, they experience a lot of guilt: Is this something I gave my child? Did I do something wrong?”

Officials noted that researchers are seeking 33 families from across the United States to take part in interviews and an additional 33 families to complete surveys through a form created by WT researchers. The main focus is on four common disorders that affect a person’s ability to read, write, do math and speak, according to officials with WT

“If you’re advocating for your child, you want them to have all the resources that they can, but sometimes, you don’t know what those resources are,” Behl said. “As we do our interviews, we’ll be asking parents what resources have and have not been helpful.”

According to officials with WT, researchers will pay attention to how parents are coping with their child’s diagnosis during the interview.

“When you’re spending a lot of time focused on getting resources for your child, your own mental health sometimes takes a back seat,” Behl said.

The findings, said researchers, of the project are expected to improve outcomes for families and better inform the evaluation process for students with learning disabilities.