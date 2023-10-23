PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that its Alpha Chi chapter has been designated a Notable Chapter for the 2021-2022 academic year. This is the third consecutive year that Wayland’s Texas Alpha Eta chapter has received the Notable Chapter designation.

According to officials, the award acknowledges the Wayland chapter’s high level of involvement and commitment to and support for Alpha Chi’s high academic standards as well as the mission to “make scholarship effect for good,” said Lara Noah, Executive Director of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society, in a congratulatory letter to Dr. Rebekah Crowe, chapter adviser and Dean of the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences.

“It is indeed a great honor to have Alpha Chi recognize us as a Notable Chapter again this year,” said Crowe. “I proudly insist to everyone I meet that Wayland students hold their own among the best in the nation and this is further proof of that fact.”

A coed honor society started in 1922, Wayland Baptist officials stated that Alpha Chi promotes exemplary character and academic excellence among university students in all academic disciplines, according to the university. Membership is limited to the top 10% of juniors and seniors.

“This year, only 19 Alpha Chi chapters across the nation earned this honorific,” Noah said in a letter to Dr. Bobby Hall, president of Wayland Baptist University.

In addition to receiving the Notable Chapter designation for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022, and 2022-2023 academic years, officials stated that the Wayland chapter also received the designation for the 2017-2018 academic year. For the 2018-2019 academic year, the Wayland chapter was designated as a Star Chapter.