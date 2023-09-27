PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Wayland Baptist University (WBU), Dr. Cindy McClenagan, Vice President of Academic Affairs, has named Dr. Timothy Pierce as the university’s Dean.

WBU stated that Pierce starts his new position as Dean in January.

According to WBU, Pierce comes to Wayland Baptist from East Texas Baptist University (ETBU), where he served as an associate professor of Christian Studies and is the co-vocational pastor of Port Caddo Baptist Church in Marshall.

WBU noted that Pierce earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Wayland in 1991.

“After conducting a search process that included several qualified candidates, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Pierce back to WBU as our new Dean of the School of Christian Studies,” McClenagan said. “His experience in the classroom and behind the pulpit, as well as his dedication to academic excellence and commitment to Wayland’s mission, will be an asset to the institution. We believe his positive leadership will continue the strong tradition of religious study at Wayland, nurturing the spiritual growth of our students in the process.”

WBU said that in addition to holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion from Wayland, Dr. Pierce received a Master of Theology and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth.

According to WBU, Dr. Pierce’s post-doctoral studies include work done at B.H. Carrol Theological Institute in Arlington and Work in Hebrew translation and prophetic texts with Dr. Gordon McConville at the University of Gloucestershire in Cheltenham, England.

Prior to joining ETBU in 2019, Dr. Pierce served as an adjunct professor for Wayland from 2014 to 2018, said WBU.

“Wayland has been a big part of my journey and growth as a minister, professor, and believer. I want to be a part of providing that same kind of impact for students today and in the future. It’s a special place, and I hope to be a tool God uses to help others discover that special status as well,” said Dr. Pierce.