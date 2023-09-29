PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Wayland Baptist University announced that it will offer military students a Government Shutdown Relief Plan, in the event of tuition assistance being canceled due to the possible government shutdown.

WBU said that the GSRP is intended to aid active-duty military students by covering the cost of one three-hour course if tuition assistance is canceled, for courses in the Fall 2 session that will begin on Oct. 9.

“Our GSRP allows active-duty military students to confidently continue pursuing a degree during this uncertain time and allows Wayland to continue to serve military students with no disruption to the quality education they have come to expect,” said Dr. David Bishop, Vice President of External Campuses.

The university said that the GSRP will apply to all currently enrolled students who were expecting tuition assistance, and to new active-duty military students who want to move forward in their education.

“For decades, Wayland has honored military personnel for their service with special pricing and exceptional service, and today we continue that commitment…” said Dr. Bobby Hall, WBU president, “During this unfortunate time, GSRP will allow active-duty military personnel to continue their education and for Wayland to continue to serve these men and women with a quality education.”

More information about the GSRP can be found on the university website.

This announcement comes as US lawmakers work to avoid a government shutdown that could take effect at 12 a.m. on Sunday. Thursday evening, the Associated Press reported a shutdown “appeared all but inevitable.”

As of Friday morning, lawmakers appeared to have remained at an impasse.