PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that Dr. Timothy Pierce, a 1997 Wayland Baptist University graduate, has returned to his alma mater as Dean of the university’s School of Christian Studies.

As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Dr. Cindy McClenagan, Vice President of Academic Affairs, announced Pierce who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wayland, would return to the university in January.

“Wayland has been a big part of my journey and growth as a minister, professor, and believer. I want to be a part of providing that same kind of impact for students today and in the future. It’s a special place, and I hope to be a tool God uses to help others discover that special status as well,” said Dr. Pierce.

According to Wayland Baptist officials, Pierce holds Master of Theology and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. Pierce’s post-doctoral studies include work done at B.H. Carroll Theological Institute in Arlington as well as work in Hebrew translation and prophetic texts with Dr. Gordon McConville at the University of Gloucestershire in Cheltenham, England. Before joining ETBU in 2019, Dr. Pierce served as an adjunct professor for Wayland from 2014-2018.

“Dr. Pierce’s positive leadership will continue the strong tradition of religious study at Wayland, Nurturing the spiritual growth of our students in the process,” said Dr. McClenagan. “His experience in the classroom and behind the pulpit, as well as his dedication to academic excellence and commitment to Wayland’s mission, will be an asset to the institution.”

WBU officials also noted that Dr. Pierce is the author of Enthroned on Our Praise: An Old Testament Theology of Worship and has written numerous reviews, essays, and articles. Pierce has contributed to the Baptist Standard and is a member of the Evangelical Theology Society and Institute of Biblical Research. Pierce has also served as a co-vocational pastor of Baptist churches throughout his academic career.