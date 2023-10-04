PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The search for Wayland Baptist University’s 14th president has begun, and a new website has launched with important updates about the search, according to Tyler Topper, Presidential Search Committee chair.

“The search consultants, Dr. Stuart Dorsey and Dr. Alan Cureton of Academic Search, in partnership with the Search Committee, have developed a job and position profile describing the key institutional needs and priorities as well as a related set of desired characteristics for our next president,” Topper said in a letter sent to students, faculty, and staff on Wednesday.

WBU officials stated that the Search Committee plans to begin reviewing applications in late October with the goal of identifying a small group of candidates. Semifinalist interviews are expected in late November, with finalists being interviewed in early January.

“As we continue through the recruitment phase, our consultants have been working on generating a robust candidate pool,” Topper wrote. “In addition to posting the job ad in key higher education publications, our consultants will reach out to a broad network of contacts and follow up on nominations submitted by you and other members of the Wayland community.”

WBU officials also stated that the search committee welcomes the suggestion of candidates who could serve effectively as the next president or the names of persons who might recommend potential candidates.

“When nominating, please complete the confidential online nomination form on the website or forward the name(s) and contact information, including email address, to our consultants at WBUPresident@academicsearch.org,” Topper said.

According to WBU officials, in September, Dr. Bobby Hall announced plans to retire effective June 30, 2024.

“We expect the successful candidate to assume office on or around July 1, 2024,” Topper said.

To access the page, click here. Officials stated that the profile document is available on the website.