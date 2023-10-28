PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The all-time hits leader for the Wayland Pioneers, Brett Cook, will be inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Honor on Nov. 4.

According to Wayland Baptist University officials, Cook will be among five Wayland Baptist University Alumni inducted during a ceremony set for 9 a.m. in Banquet Room 211 in McClung University Center on Wayland’s Plainview campus. Officials said the ceremony is free and open to the public.

Wayland officials stated that Cook spent two years at Lamar Community College in Colorado before transferring to Wayland in 2007. From 2008 to 2010, Cook turned in three of the most productive years for a Pioneer baseball player.

Wayland officials then said that Cook led the team in hitting every year and played every game – 167 total – in which he was eligible. As a sophomore playing third base, Cook hit .420 before making the move to second base.

Wayland officials also stated that during Cook’s junior year, the 6-foot, 190-pound lefty bat .384 and hit a career-best and then team-record 20 home runs. Cook then hit 14 more home runs his senior year to set the career record with 41, which today stands sixth in program history.

“Cook, who hit a career-high .473 as a senior, held eight Pioneer batting records at the end of his career, graduating as Pioneers’ career leader in runs scored (209), hits (269), and doubles (50),” said Wayland officials. “He’s since been surpassed but ranks in the top six in all those categories, as well as slugging percentage (.731) and at-bats (632). The career record Cook continues to hold is for batting average at .426, and he still owns single-season marks for most runs (88) and most hits (107).”