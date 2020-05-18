Breaking News
Gov. Abbott: Phase 2 of reopening delayed for 4 counties in the Texas Panhandle
Live Now
Amarillo ISD holds virtual board meeting

WATCH: Amarillo ISD holds virtual board meeting

Education
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch above for Amarillo ISD’s board meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss