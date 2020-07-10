Ware Student Commons Circle Desk becomes the hub of Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the coronavirus pandemic impacts many institutions of learning and the way they operated, many are adapting to new ways of learning, and that includes Amarillo College.

Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, President of Amarillo College said the Ware Student Commons Circle Desk became a place where students could come and ask questions and get materials for classes they need, even with the campus switching to an all-online approach.

Dr. Lowery-Hart said it was important for him to work the desk because he could not ask his colleagues to put themselves at risk if he was not willing to do the same thing.

Dr. Lowery-Hart said he heard a lot from the students and many stories of what they were going through.

“Sitting at the circle desk gave me a more direct opportunity to communicate with students every day and one of the things that I loved the most was that we would see what we would call regulars. The same students would come in every day and you really got to know who they were. We just got personally invested in the classes that they were taking and how we could help them be successful in those classes and I’ll never forget that,” said Dr. Lowery-Hart.

Dr. Lowery-Hart added if Gov. Greg Abbott orders a shelter in place order again, they will do the same process again.

On Monday, most Amarillo college employees returned to work on campus to start the Summer II term with a few face-to-face experiences in select courses.

Virtual services continue to be offered for students with limited on-campus options for Student Support Services and face-masks are required on campus.

Amarillo College plans to resume in-person classes this fall while continuing to offer students flexibility with remote-learning opportunities.

