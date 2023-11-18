AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the October winners of the eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. To help kick off the program this year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the High Plains, explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above and beyond and why they deserve special recognition.

According to the press release, the three winners from October include:

Stacey Stewart of Wolflin Elementary School (Amarillo ISD)

Karmin Vasquez of Fannin Middle School (Amarillo ISD)

Becca Barkley of Randall High School (Canyon ISD)

“We are thrilled for this round of winners,” said Abie Rampy, director of public relations for The United Family. “Teachers serve such a vital purpose in our communities and they are incredibly deserving of recognition. With the majority of the year ahead of us, we encourage students to nominate their favorite teachers every month!”

The press release also stated that winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Tyler’s Barbeque in Amarillo, a $100 Amazon gift card from Horse Creek Boutique in Spearman for classroom supplies, and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies.

Officials said students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

“This has been a tremendous start for the Teachers On The Rise program so far,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have already heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.