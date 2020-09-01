Tips for parents new to homeschooling

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For many parents, the traditional classroom may not be the right fit for their kids this year.

With the fear of COVID-19, some parents have decided to take a different approach to learning.

“When you are choosing homeschooling you have to kind of get in your mind a different idea of what that looks like,” Amanda Swiger, a homeschool parent said.

Swiger, an experienced home school mother of five, said it can be stressful for first timers.

“It’s not necessarily public school at home, it is homeschooling and so when you think about that term the word home does come first,” Swiger said.

Swiger said the way you set up your routine and curriculum is completely up to you.

“Maybe the first day you do half days, and just kind of get them used to the routines. Some families have a routine you get up, you have chores, you have breakfast, then maybe you might have activities,” Swiger explained.

According to Swiger, the hardest part is keeping kids new to homeschooling engaged.

“Keeping kids engaged I think goes to the personality of the family. You know you do want to do your kids in pajamas that’s totally fine. If you want to get your kids up and make them get dressed before you start lessons then that’s your choice also think you have to have that flexibility and that it is okay when they get frustrated,” Swiger stated.

Swiger said many parents feel overwhelmed but once they realize they have been homeschooling everyday things get easier.

