LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas Tech University recently released a poll, providing data on the views of how college prepares graduates for life after graduation.

According to a news release from the university, a new poll, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the university, found that around 73% of individuals who participated in the poll found that college educates about adult life in general and not just the coursework.

Other data found through the poll also includes:

46% of people found that getting good grades was the hardest part of college, while 45% believed it was time management and 44% believed it was having more responsibilities;

44% of people who responded said they were considering returning to college or, if they had never been, attending college for the first time;

42% of people who responded said colleges could improve by helping students with job interviews and applications, while 39% of people said college could be more affordable for all students.

“We all hear the national conversations about the costs of attending college, asking whether the experience is worth it,” Texas Tech Vice President for Enrollment Management Jamie Hansard said in the release. “While what students learn in the classroom can be foundational for the goals and careers they want to pursue, it’s important to understand that the value of college goes far beyond a person’s academic achievements.”

According to the release, out of the respondents who attended college, 85% believed that the experience helped them prepare for adult life. The data also reported that 70% of those who attended college work in the field they studied for in college.

“It’s nearly impossible to assign a dollar amount to the value of college,” Hansard said in the release. “How do you put a number on discovering your passion? How do you put a value on the friendships you make in college, many that last a lifetime and may help you reach your goals later in life? How do you put a number on the personal growth and development you experience along the way? College can help you do all these things and give you an education. If you take advantage of those opportunities, it’s absolutely worth it.”