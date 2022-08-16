AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Education Agency recently released the 2022 A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. This comes after the TEA has not issued this data since 2019 because of the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the education system.

According to a news release from the agency, the TEA reported that 25% of districts throughout the state, along with 33% of campuses, improved their letter grade from 2019.

Each campus and each district were given an A, B or C rating or were assigned a “Not Rated: Senate Bill 1365” rating overall and for three domains – Student Achievement, School Progress and Closing The Gaps, according to the release. The schools and districts that received an overall “Not Rated: Senate Bill 1365” rating or that rating for one of the domains is when the respective entity did not reach 70 in a category.

According to the TEA’s 2022 Accountability Manual, a campus or a district can also receive a “Not Rated” rating under the following criteria:

The district or campus has no data in the accountability subset;

The district or campus has insufficient data to assign a rating;

The district operates only residential facilities;

The campus is a juvenile justice alternative education program (JJAEP);

The campus is a disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP);

The campus is a residential facility;

The commissioner otherwise determines that the district or campus will not be rated.

“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in the release. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”

MyHighPlains.com has compiled the following TEA 2022 A-F accountability data for the five school districts located in the Amarillo area:

Amarillo Independent School District

District/Campus Name Overall Score Student Achievement Academic Growth Relative Performance Closing the Gaps Amarillo ISD B 83 B B A B Avondale Elementary B 87 B B B B Belmar Elementary A 94 A A B A Bivins Elementary C 79 C C B C Coronado Elementary B 89 B A B B Eastridge Elementary B 89 C A B B Emerson Elementary A 93 A B A A Forest Hills Elementary A 90 C B B A George Washington Carver Early Childhood Academy B 83 N/R N/R N/R N/R George Washington Carver Elementary Academy B 83 C B B C Glenwood Elementary B 87 B C A C Hamlet Elementary C 71 N/R C N/R N/R Humphrey’s Highland Elementary B 82 C N/R B C Lamar Elementary B 85 C B B C Landergin Elementary B 83 C B B C Lawndale Elementary C 78 N/R B N/R N/R Mesa Verde Elementary A 93 C A B B Oak Dale Elementary B 85 N/R B C C Olsen Park Elementary C 79 B C C C Paramount Terrace Elementary A 94 B A B A Park Hills Elementary B 81 C C B C Pleasant Valley Elementary A 92 B A A B Puckett Elementary A 92 A A B A Ridgecrest Elementary B 84 B B B B Rogers Elementary A 91 C A B B San Jacinto Elementary B 82 N/R B C C Sanborn Elementary B 83 C B C B Sleepy Hollow Elementary B 88 A C B C South Georgia Elementary A 94 B A B A South Lawn Elementary B 82 C B B C Sunrise Elementary A 91 B B A A Tradewind Elementary B 89 B B B B Western Plateau Elementary B 89 B A B B Whittier Elementary A 93 A B A A Wills Elementary B 89 B A B C Windsor Elementary A 90 A A B B Wolflin Elementary B 87 A B A C Woodlands Elementary B 89 A C A C Austin Middle School B 87 B B A B Bonham Middle School B 88 A B B B Bowie Sixth Grade Campus N/R N/R N/R N/R C N/R Bowie Middle School B 81 C B B C Crockett Middle School B 89 A B B B Fannin Middle School C 73 C N/R C N/R Houston Middle School C 77 C N/R B N/R Johnny N Allen – Sixth Grade Campus C 76 N/R N/R B N/R Lorenzo De Zavala Middle School A 92 A B B A Mann Middle School B 82 C B B C Travis Sixth Grade Campus C 77 C N/R B N/R Travis Middle School C 78 C C B C Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning N/R N/R N/R N/R N/R Amarillo High School B 88 A N/R B B Caprock High School B 86 B B A C North Heights Alternative High School C 77 B N/R N/R N/R Palo Duro High School B 82 C C B C Tascosa High School C 79 C N/R B C

Bushland ISD

District/Campus Name Overall Score Student Achievement Academic Growth Relative Performance Closing the Gaps Bushland ISD A 95 A B A A Bushland Elementary B 87 A C C C Bushland Middle School B 86 B B N/R B Bushland High School A 97 A B B A

Canyon ISD

District/Campus Name Overall Score Student Achievement Academic Growth Relative Performance Closing the Gaps Canyon ISD A 92 A B A B Arden Road Elementary A 92 A B B B City View Elementary B 88 B B B B Crestview Elementary A 95 A A B A Gene Howe Elementary A 90 B B B A Heritage Hills Elementary C 78 B N/R N/R N/R Hillside Elementary A 95 A A B A Lakeview Elementary B 85 B B B B Reeves-Hinger Elementary A 94 A B A A Spring Canyon Elementary C 78 B N/R C N/R Sundown Lane Elementary B 82 B B B B Canyon Intermediate A 94 A B B A Canyon Junior High B 89 A B B B Greenways Intermediate B 89 A B B B Pinnacle Intermediate B 88 B B B B Westover Park Junior High A 91 A A B A Canyon High School A 90 A N/R B B Midway Alternative High School A 97 A N/R N/R N/R Randall High School B 88 A B B B Youth Center of the High Plains N/R N/R N/R N/R N/R

Highland Park ISD

District/Campus Name Overall Score Student Achievement Academic Growth Relative Performance Closing the Gaps Highland Park ISD A 91 A B A B Highland Park Elementary B 88 B B B B Highland Park Middle School B 80 C N/R B C Highland Park High School A 90 A B A B

River Road ISD

District/Campus Name Overall Score Student Achievement Academic Growth Relative Performance Closing the Gaps River Road ISD B 83 B N/R B C Rolling Hills Elementary C 70 C N/R N/R N/R Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy C 70 N/R N/R N/R N/R River Road Middle School C 77 C C C C River Road High School B 81 B N/R B C

The TEA also reported the following 2022 accountability data for the following districts in the Texas Panhandle region.

District Name Overall Score Borger ISD B 84 Sanford-Fritch ISD B 81 Plemons-Stinnett Phillips CISD A 90 Spring Creek ISD B 87 Texhoma ISD A 90 Stratford ISD B 89 Gruver ISD A 98 Pringle-Morse CISD B 86 Spearman ISD A 96 Chillicothe ISD B 86 Quanah ISD A 91 Perryton ISD A 91 Boys Ranch ISD N/R N/R Vega ISD A 97 Adrian ISD B 89 Wildorado ISD B 87 Booker ISD A 91 Follett ISD B 85 Darrouzett ISD B 81 Channing ISD B 84 Hartley ISD A 97 Dumas ISD B 87 Sunray ISD A 90 Lefors ISD C 78 McLean ISD A 93 Pampa ISD B 85 Grandview-Hopkins ISD B 82 Miami ISD A 93 Canadian ISD A 95 Shamrock ISD C 76 Wheeler ISD A 91 Kelton ISD B 86 Fort Elliot CISD A 94 Groom ISD A 92 Panhandle ISD A 97 White Deer ISD B 88 Hereford ISD C 73 Walcott ISD A 94 Bovina ISD A 90 Farwell ISD B 89 Friona ISD B 88 Lazbuddie ISD B 84 Dimmitt ISD B 82 Hart ISD B 81 Nazareth ISD A 98 Claude ISD A 94 Clarendon ISD B 84 Hedley ISD A 95 Memphis ISD B 87 Turkey-Quitaque ISD A 94 Wellington ISD B 87 Childress ISD A 90 Paducah ISD B 86 Happy ISD A 93 Tulia ISD C 77 Kress ISD B 83 Silverton ISD A 93 Dalhart ISD B 85 Texline ISD A 94

For specific campus data, and data for districts and campuses throughout the rest of the state of Texas, visit the TEA’s website.