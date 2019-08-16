Texas Education Agency releases 2019 A-F Accountability Ratings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Education Agency released its 2019 state accountability ratings for about 1,200 school districts and charter schools.

In our area, Amarillo ISD received a “B” rating with a score of 87 out of 100 in how well they are preparing students for success. The only school in the district to receive a failing rating was Hamlet Elementary.

Canyon ISD also received a “B” rating with a score of 88 out of 100. They had no districts that received a failing rating.

To see how your child’s school or district rated, click here.