Texas Education Agency releases 2019 A-F Accountability Ratings

Education
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Education Agency released its 2019 state accountability ratings for about 1,200 school districts and charter schools.

In our area, Amarillo ISD received a “B” rating with a score of 87 out of 100 in how well they are preparing students for success. The only school in the district to receive a failing rating was Hamlet Elementary.

Canyon ISD also received a “B” rating with a score of 88 out of 100. They had no districts that received a failing rating.

To see how your child’s school or district rated, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss