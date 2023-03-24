(NEXSTAR) – When it comes to buying a home, the quality of the area’s public schools can play a major role in the planning decision – even if you don’t have young children, proximity to quality districts can affect home values.

Niche, a data site that specializes in education rankings, weighed a number of factors, including academic performance, diversity, parent/student surveys, sports, clubs and more to determine which communities in Texas have the best public schools in 2023.

When it comes to the top 20 places in Texas, communities in the greater Austin area took the top two spots, Niche found:

PlaceMetro areaState2023 ranking2022 ranking2021 ranking
RollingwoodAustin AreaTexas111
West Lake HillsAustin AreaTexas222
CoppellDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas344
University ParkDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas433
SouthlakeDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas566
Highland ParkDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas655
FriscoDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas797
Flower MoundDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas888
Cinco RanchHouston AreaTexas979
The WoodlandsHouston AreaTexas101012
MurphyDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas111317
ProsperDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas121121
Cedar ParkAustin AreaTexas131527
LucasDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas141411
PlanoDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas151715
FairviewDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas161610
SunnyvaleDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas171814
Highland VillageDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas182316
Double OakDallas-Fort Worth AreaTexas192823
(Courtesy: Niche)

At the Liberal Arts & Science Academy in Rollingwood, for instance, the no. 2 best public high school in Texas, Niche found that students were 99% proficient in both reading and math, with an average SAT score of 1410.

According to RedFin the median listing price for homes in Rollingwood is $2.5 million, however, so a move to the Austin-area community won’t be cheap.

For those hoping to spend a bit less, the real estate brokerage found that Coppell had a median sale price in February of $540,000.

Another more affordable option, the Woodlands, which came in 11th on the list, has a median listing price of $550,000.

To see the full list of the best public schools in the U.S., see Niche’s recently-released rankings.