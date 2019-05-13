Teachers can predict student success as well as any exam

Teachers apparently are just as good at predicting their students' success as standardized exams.

That's according to new research from King's College London.

The study found teacher assessments are equally as reliable as standardized exams when it came to predicting educational achievement.

The findings were published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.

They found teacher assessments of students ages seven to fourteen correlated strongly with exam scores in English, mathematics, and science.

The research called into question whether the benefits of standardized exams outweigh the costs.