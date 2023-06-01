HOUSTON (KIAH) — Right on the day as they take over Houston ISD, the Texas Education Agency has announced a new superintendent and board of managers for the school district.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath announced Thursday that Mike Miles, a former Dallas ISD superintendent, will take over as HISD superintendent.

Miles is described in a statement as “an experienced educational leader with an established track record of success improving outcomes for Texas students, including in the second largest school district in the state.”

Miles will begin working under a 21-day interim contract until his is formally approved by the board of managers.

Morath also announced the nine-member HISD Board of Managers, which include six women and three men. They will take over for the elected board of trustees and will hold their first meeting on Thursday, June 8.

The names of the new board of managers are Audrey Momanaee, Angela Lemond Flowers, Dr. Michelle Cruz Arnold, Cassandra Auzenne Bandy, Janette Garza Lindner, Rolando Martinez, Paula Mendoza, and Adam P. Rivon.

The bios of the new board are on the TEA’s official release.

On Wednesday, the district said goodbye to superintendent Millard House and his Board of Trustees. House gave his final public address as the superintendent Tuesday night. He delivered the keynote address at Carnegie Vanguard High School’s graduation and encouraged the graduates to believe in themselves.