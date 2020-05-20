Sun experiencing less active phase

The sun is going through a less active phase called a "Solar minimum."

(CNN) — The sun is currently going through a less active phase called a solar minimum.

That’s when the sun is much quieter meaning less sunspots and energy.

Scientists at NASA say we’re in a “Grand solar minimum” — the last time that happened was between 1650 and 1715.

During that time, there was the little ice age in Earth’s northern hemisphere…

Scientists say this solar minimum won’t spark another mini ice age because of climate change.

And they knew this one was coming because it’s a regular aspect of the sun’s cycle.

