Study: Less time on Facebook can lead to better grades

(CNN) — Researchers say if you want to get better grades – get off Facebook.

According to research from the University of Technology Sydney of over 500 freshman students. The more time they spent using facebook, the worse their grades were.

For example, students who reported using facebook for three hours a day or more had test scores about 10-percent lower than those who used Facebook less often.

According to the Pew Research Center, 90-percent of Americans ages 18-29 use social media, and 74-percent of Facebook users check the site every day.

As of 2018, 80-percent of Americans age 18-24 use Facebook.