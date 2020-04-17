Study: Kids prefer books that teach them how world works

A new study found that children prefer books that explains how something works.

(CNN) — It seems that children asking “why” is part of their natural curiosity.

A new study in the journal Frontiers in Psychology found that children prefer storybooks that explain how the world around them works.

Researchers observed 48 children in Texas between the ages of three and four.

They were read two books, one that explained how a body part was relevant to a pictured animal and one that provided descriptions of animals’ features.

While children were equally interested in both books, 44 percent chose the explanatory book as their favorite compared to 29 percent who opted for the other one.

Researchers suggest learning how something works gives children a sense of pleasure.