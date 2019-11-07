STUDY: Graduates would spend a week in jail to erase student loan debt

(NEWS10) – Student loan debt is the highest it has ever been in the United States. According to the Federal Reserve, it is the second-highest consumer debt category, second only behind mortgages. So it’s not hard to believe people would go to extra lengths to get rid of their debt including going to jail.

A study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Splash Financial analyzed 1,000 undergraduates and 1,000 post-graduate degree holders found that 89% of those surveyed see their debt as a financial burden.

Many admitted to making major sacrifices because of their financial situation due to debt including: skipping social events to save money, picking up a second job, and missing crucial life moments such as not attending a loved ones’ wedding or birth to avoid travel costs.

In the study, Graduates say they are willing to go a step further if it meant wiping the slate clean on their student loan debt.

What would you do to erase student debt?