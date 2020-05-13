Student loan interest rates drop to record lows

Some much-needed good news for college students. Student loan interest rates have dropped to their lowest level in more than a decade

(FOX NEWS) — A silver lining amidst the coronavirus.

New college students may start paying less for higher education.

The long-term indicator for student loans, the 10-year Treasury Note, has plummeted in value.

As a result, students borrowing money for the 2020 to 2021 year will have much lower interest rates.

The US Treasury Department held an auction for the notes on Tuesday.

The notes had a high yield of 0.7-percent, which was down almost two and a half percent from last year.

Going forward, rates for undergrad Stafford loans will be down four and a half percent from the 2019 to 2020 year.

It’s unknown how many potential college students will be applying for loans in the near future, since most schools and universities are closed indefinitely, due to the virus pandemic.