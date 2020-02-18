Snapology’s STEAM initiative picking up steam at Amarillo schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Snapology’s initiative is simple.

“We want to be that mixture of play, education and even social development,” Owner of Snapology of Amarillo, Bobby Payne explained.

Since launching in Amarillo last year, Payne said Snapology’s STEAM program has picked up some steam.

“Things have really been great for us, we’ve developed more partnerships with schools, so throughout the week we run after school programs, we have about 20 a week going so it’s been awesome for us,” said Payne.

Snapology is not stopping there. The program currently offers classes for home-schooled children.

“We have a weekly class set up for those that our home-schooled so that’s during the day on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m.,” said Payne.

For parents planning to send their kids to camp for spring break, Payne said it is smart to think about getting them involved with STEAM.

“We have a couple of mini-camps going the week of spring break. We’ve got a creature robotics class, so kids get to build different creatures,” said Payne.

As a former teacher and principal, Payne said he hopes kids can also walk away from his classes with lessons they can use later in life.

“It’s problem-solving, it’s perseverance, it’s interacting and collaborating, and those things are so meaningful for our kids,” said Payne.

To learn more about camps, classes, and enrollment, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: