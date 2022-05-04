AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In a release from his office, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller encouraged Texans to honor the efforts of school nutrition professionals on School Lunch Hero Day, set for Friday.

Every school day, noted Miller’s announcement, school nutrition professionals “provide the healthy, balanced meals Texas children need to succeed in the classroom and in life.”

“These past couple of years have been difficult for all of us,” Commissioner Miller said. “But we can’t forget the dedication from school nutrition personnel across Texas. When times got rough, these folks stepped in and made sure Texas schoolchildren got the food they needed. They truly are heroes.”

Miller’s office described that School Lunch Hero Day is a nationwide celebration meant to recognize school nutrition professionals and their dedication to supporting students, some of whom may be experiencing food insecurity. Last year, those professionals in Texas were reported as serving more than 645 million meals while holding to strict nutrition standards and meeting COVID-19-related challenges.

According to the announcement, those who want to thank their local school lunch hero can visit here to access resources such as downloadable thank you cards and posters.

Texas associations such as No Kid Hungry Texas and the Texas Rural Education Association have also opened the Texas Rural School District Cohort Grant, intended to provide funding for rural school districts in Texas. That funding, according to the organizations, is aimed to support districts’ work to maximize federal child nutrition programs and other programs that ensure children and families have access to healthy meals in their community.

The Texas Rural School District Cohort Grant applications will be available through May 20, according to No Kid Hungry Texas.