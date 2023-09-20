AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that registration for the Warford Activity Center’s “Coding 101” class has opened and costs $10.

Officials said the class will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 19 at the Warford Activity Center.

COA detailed that children will create digital stories, games, and animations in the class. All while learning the basics of coding and programming, problem-solving, logic, physics, and more.

To register contact 806-378-3069 or visit the City of Amarillo Parks and Rec website.