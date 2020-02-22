Randall High seniors participate in mock job interviews ahead of graduation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Around this time of year, Randall High School seniors are preparing for their next chapters in life.

Thanks to Canyon ISD’s “Competitive Edge Week,” some seniors at the school were able to experience mock job interviews.

Randall’s school library was transformed into an office space where business professionals from the community conducted interviews.

“They volunteer their time and several come back year to year, and so we’re very appreciative of their time they really do give great feedback,” Assistant principal, Kimberly Myers said.

Vaughn Blackwell, who is currently a senior said that the resume writing she practiced in English class paid off.

“I think I did good, I really like my interview,” Blackwell explained. “I’m interested in a degree in journalism and communication so I’m pursuing a degree in that field.”

Myers said no matter what her students plan to pursue after they graduate, she knows they can leave Randall High with that “competitive edge”.

“Being able to talk to adults, being relate-able, and just being able to talk about your strengths that you have and the things that you have to offer … I think puts them ahead of the game.”

