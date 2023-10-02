PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Plainview Classical Academy announced that it held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the public to celebrate the tuition-free, K-12 charter school.

According to PCA, it is the first and only classical-model school in Plainview. PCA is a ResponsiveEd charter school accredited through the Texas Education Agency, open to all students and subject to state accountability standards. The school opened its doors to students on Aug. 16, which replaced the Plainview Christian Academy.

“This is huge for our community,” said Brent Bouma, Board President of Plainview Christian Academy. “Plainview Christian has been here for almost 40 years. Just six months ago, we were about to shut the school down for good. But thanks to ResponsiveEd and through a lot of answered prayers, PCA is now stronger than ever before.”

PCA stated that its approach to education utilizes a traditional liberal arts and sciences curriculum and whole-group teaching methodology with an orientation toward truth, beauty, and goodness.

“Providing children educational options that reflect their diverse interests, goals, and learning styles not only improves academic outcomes but fosters a lifelong love of learning,” said Elizabeth Loeffler, Headmaster of Plainview Classical Academy. “We believe the goal of education is to form responsible citizens and virtuous people who are prepared to flourish.”

PCA also mentioned that as a charter school, it is tuition-free, and any student is eligible to attend. The school’s curriculum is aligned with state standards while promoting values that are important to an educated and free society.

“We are proud to celebrate the opening of this new school that offers a unique and distinctly classical education to Plainview families led by dedicated local teachers and staff,” said Chuck Cook, CEO of ResponsiveEd. “Plainview Classical Academy’s strong enrollment numbers in this first year show that parents are excited about a new option for their children and share our vision of cultivating academic and moral excellence in our students.”