Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum to host ribbon-cutting for new studio

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) recently announced the details about the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony they will host for their Education Credit Union (ECU) History Studio inside the museum.

According to a news release, the ribbon-cutting for the studio will occur at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at the museum, located at 2401 4th Ave. in Canyon.

The museum renovated its old Education Classroom in partnership with the Education Credit Union to become the history studio, a multifunctional space that is able to host multiple kinds of events, the release stated The space will be highlighted by art created by students and alumni from West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) that will rotate regularly.

“At ECU, we firmly believe that when you learn more, you live more. PPHM’s stated role of ‘It is the sacred duty of ours to collect the record of life here and hand this on to the children of the future, is a perfect demonstration of this principle.” Eric Jenkins, the president and chief executive officer of Education Credit Union, said in the release. “We are very proud to partner with PPHM and help provide a vibrant space to feature WTAMU students’ artwork and an inviting place for area teachers and school children to gather and learn while visiting the museum. This room is also a great space for our community to enjoy for birthday parties, business meetings, and so much more. The featured artwork will rotate, and visitors will want to keep coming back to see what’s new.”

Officials from the museum state in the release that the purpose of this space is to provide an area for teachers and students to gather and learn while visiting the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

“Education Credit Union and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum have a long-standing partnership. The culmination of this partnership is evident in the Education Credit Union History Studio,” Buster Ratliff, the director of operations for the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle, said in the release. “The Education Credit Union and PPHM both share the belief that communities are stronger when we work together, and that shared value is shown in this new community gathering place. We are thankful for their continued support of not only PPHM but also in their continued emphasis on community development.”

For more information about the event, visit the museum’s website.