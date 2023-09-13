CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum announced the public opening of its newest exhibit, The Fall and Rise of an American Icon, which will occur tomorrow.

Officials said the new exhibition in the Southwestern Gallery at PPHM will focus on the tragic and hopeful story of the American Buffalo.

According to officials, the exhibit narrates interactions between bison and people over the past centuries on the Great Plains. The exhibit will display the International demand for buffalo hides in the 1820s, the Euro-American hunters flooding the plains in the mid-1800s, the alarming collapse of the bison herd in the 1880s, and the U.S. Government’s infamous campaign to forcefully move Native peoples to reservations.

The exhibition coincides with the premier of Ken Burns’ newest documentary, The American Buffalo, which will take place tonight. Burns’ team consulted the PPHM archives and collections while researching for the program. As PPHM sponsors the documentary, the exhibit will act as the reception for the premier, said officials.

“As The Fall and Rise of an American Icon makes clear, much of the human history with the bison involves extreme mismanagement,” said Andrew Hay, PPHM Executive Director, “From overhunting, market demand, hide hunters, the national expansion of the west, and quite tragically, the government’s forceful removal of Native peoples to reservation—the collection of PPHM speaks poignantly to all of these factors and their connection to the bison.”

Hay continued, “Visitors to the exhibit will find an engaging narrative about the bison—both historically and in the present—while also interacting with hands-on technology, learning about conservation, and viewing items from the PPHM collection that are rarely on display.”