New WT executive vice president and provost named

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has named a new executive vice president and provost.

Dr. Neil Terry was one of four finalists interviewed for the position. His duties start on February 1, 2020.

He is filling the position currently held by Dr. Wade Shaffer, who will be stepping into a full-time teaching role.

Terry joined WTAMU in 1997. He has served as the dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University since 2006 and helped lead the school to initial AACSB accreditation in 2012. He serves on the editorial board for the Journal of Education for Business and the Southwestern Economic Review.

Terry earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from California State University at Sacramento in 1992, a master’s degree in economics from Texas Tech University in 1996 and a Ph.D. in economics from Texas Tech University in 1997. His post-doctoral training includes completion of the M.D.P. program at Harvard University in 2006.