New principal at Bivins Elementary hopes to inspire minority students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From an after school tutor at Amarillo ISD to the newest principal at Bivins Elementary School. RJ Soleyjacks hopes to inspire and lead kids who look like himself.

“Umm when this building opened, someone like myself wouldn’t have been allowed to attend,” said Soleyjacks.

Today 34-year-old Soleyjacks has been chosen by Amarillo ISD to lead students and staff at Bivins Elementary School.

“Growing up, I did not see many individuals that look like myself, but I had lots of strong men and women who consistently poured love and care and also showed me that I had worth and I had the ability to be able to do whatever I put my mind to,” said Soleyjacks.

That same mindset is what he plans to teach his students.

“Our young men and women of all cultural minorities and ethnicities, to really see themselves in the history of our city and just see themselves in different forms of success, that normally isn’t shown to them. In order to be a steward of change, I’ve got to help lead it and I can’t ask someone who doesn’t have my experiences to fix problems for me,” said Soleyjacks.

Experiences that Soleyjacks was forced to learn early on.

“I came to school and there was a student in my third-grade class that said, ‘Hey there’s a black kid in class,’ and I turned around and was like ‘Where? Cause my crayon is the same color as yours.’ You know, my skin tone didn’t match what my crayons were so that’s when I first got introduced to ‘you’re different,'” Soleyjacks said.

As the newest principal of Bivins, Soleyjacks has many important lessons to share with his students and he plans to do it in his own way.

“Giving them a different example, cause I’m going to walk down the halls wearing my Js, I’m going to wear my hair a certain way, I’m going to bring a different type of energy into the room,” he said.

In a statement, Amarillo ISD addressed its initiative to hire more minorities to take on these types of leadership roles in their schools. It reads:

Amarillo ISD sent KAMR/KCIT a statement on how important it is to hire more minority staff and faculty at its schools. “As one of our Core Values, Amarillo ISD believes academic achievement is the direct result of the District’s recruitment, development and retention of a high-quality and diverse staff. We know children perform better and the achievement gap narrows when students have teachers who look like them. In a time when many organizations hear calls for action, Amarillo ISD is proud to be a leader who has been working to get to the heart of this matter for a number of years. We currently have several initiatives and partnerships to help us actively recruit teachers as diverse as our student population. Those efforts include the 2 + 1 teacher fast track partnership with AC and Texas Tech, recruitment initiatives—including those with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions– the Texas Education Agency’s Grow Your Own Diversity Initiative and our own local ‘grow your own’ program: CORE (https://www.amaisd.org/483985_3.) Additionally, to further our focus on closing achievement gaps, we are working closely with the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA) and have convened key stakeholders to continue conversations, research and develop plans to close the achievement gap for our students.” Amarillo ISD

