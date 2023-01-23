HOUSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The NASA Space Center Houston is offering K-12 teachers of all disciplines a three-day learning experience based in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Did we mention the conference is for K-12 teachers of all disciplines?

Teachers from all over the world joined the Space Exploration Educators Conference last year and made personal contacts in the space exploration field, and you can, too!

NASA’s new moon rocket sits on Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-B Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, hours before a planned liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

During the education conference, which will take place from Feb. 8 – 11 at Space Center Houston, teachers will have opportunities to:

hear inspiring keynote speakers

participate in sessions curated by NASA experts

network with presenters and other educators

gain innovative and immersive lessons for your classroom

take tours of Space Center Houston exhibits and NASA locations

earn up to 24 hours of continuing education credit

You’ll also be able to watch as many sessions as you like digitally, on-demand, for an entire year!

Can’t make it to Houston? It’s okay. Virtual events are available for teachers, too.

Teachers can also apply to join the Space Exploration Educator Crew. The crew aims to build leadership competencies by creating innovative STEM programs for students, schools, and communities. Crewmembers serve and lead space science educators in their regions.

Think it may be too difficult to talk your administrator into sending you to the conference? Think again.

This letter from Space Center Houston Education Manager Phyllis J. Friello is ready for presentation to your administrator. Friello breaks down the benefits of the professional development opportunity and explains that the Space Exploration Educator’s Conference is one of the most cost-effective educator conferences in the country.

Once you’re ready to register, click on this link.

Would you rather investigate the prices before (figuratively) blasting off for the moon? You can peek at the prices and make cents of them here.

And for those who would like to see a list of the speakers before committing, click here in 3…. 2…. 1….