Names, locations of new Canyon ISD schools
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - We now know some of the names and locations of schools Canyon ISD is building to help their district expand.
The new high school will be located in the northeast area of the district near Helium Road and Arden Road. The campus is scheduled to open in 2022. It has not been named yet.
Heritage Hills Elementary will be located north of Hollywood Road near Soncy. That campus is scheduled to open in 2021
Spring Canyon Elementary will be located northwest of Kimbrough Memorial Stadium. That campus is scheduled to open in 2021, as well.
Those campuses were approved by a bond that was passed back in 2018. That bond will be paid for by a 13 cent increase in taxes when the district starts construction.
