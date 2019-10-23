AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is media day at Amarillo College.

About 400 high school students from across the Texas Panhandle were at AC’s Washington Street campus for a free day of workshops and expert training.

Some of the topics covered were photography, graphic design, news writing, and video production.

“Students need to see examples and models of the path they’re following,” said Amarillo College Chair of Media Arts and Communication, Jill Gibson. “Sometimes it isn’t as obvious what people will do with a degree in a media-related field. If you studied nursing, you are going to be a nurse. But if you study something related to media or communication, you have so many choices.”

Students also had the chance to tour Panhandle PBS, FM 90, and AC’s campus.