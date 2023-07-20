Central Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Many school districts are still in need of teachers but districts like Temple ISD are hopeful to fill their rosters before the upcoming school year.

As we move toward the end of July, school districts are preparing to welcome students back in late August.

However, many schools are still on the hunt for positions within their district. From administrators to principals, and the biggest demand, teachers.

Temple ISD Human Resources Assistant Superintendent Donna Ward says they have 17 teacher positions open but their most needed is special education teachers.

“Across the state. That is an area that we’re struggling to find teachers. So that’s no different than anyone else. Five of those positions that we were needing, there were added positions due to growth. And so it wasn’t that anybody left. We just need more teachers,” says Ward.

A teacher shortage is still prevalent across multiple districts and ward anticipates it to be here for several more years to come.

However the district is optimistic and prepared to go into the 2023, 2024 school year and promises that its staff will be supported.

“We’re all in this profession together. And we understand what it takes to be a teacher, a paraprofessional, a nurse, a counselor. And so we hold each other accountable and that in a kind and friendly environment,” shares Ward.

Temple ISD will have a job fair on Tuesday July 25th from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can find more information by visiting here.