Lefors ISD instituting new cell phone policy

LEFORS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting this year, students at Lefors ISD are being asked to turn their cell phones off and put them out of sight.

“Our kids walk down the hall and don’t even speak to each other because they’re texting each other. We’re a small school and our kids walk down the hall right beside each other as they send each other a text. Another reason was, the principal’s day was tied up dealing with social media issues that were happening during the school day,” said Kelley Porter, Lefors I.S.D. Superintendent

It was getting a little out of hand as it was literally taking students away from instruction time.

“When they would go to the restroom, their phone would go with them. Teachers would have to send somebody to find them because they were in the restroom, on their phone, checking social media. So it’s just to give them that break,” said Porter.

Those caught the first time will pay a $5 fine and serve lunch detention with the principal. The second time, it is a $10r fine and a day of I.S.S.

As for the third time, it is a year-long punishment. “It’s $15 and they must check their phone in when they come into the building and they can pick it up when they leave,” said Porter.

Porter also said they hope this combats bullying on social media not only in the same school but schools in other districts as well, which has become an issue.

“They get so wrapped up in it, that it takes them away from why they’re truly here. Just to get them back to focus on the instruction and education,” said Porter.