Leadercast Women event at Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Women at Amarillo College participated in a live webinar for the third annual Leadercast Women 2019 event.

The nine women featured in the webinar shared their stories of how they changed their lives by gaining courage. The speakers hope that their stories will inspire other women to make changes in their lives whether it be in the workplace or at home.

“It’s just kind of a fun, relaxed day to get great information and it’s a day to sit back away from your office and learn good stuff. We believe the more good you put in your brain, the better that’s going to come out so it’s very rewarding to see them,” said Dean of Continuing Education at Amarillo College, Toni Gray.

People in attendance are part of the continuing education class at AC.