Lead to Success at Travis Middle School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Travis middle school students are showing off their success by holding their own conferences.

Each student creates a portfolio of their work and holds their own conferences to allow them to present what they’ve learned and get parents more engaged in their child’s education.

“Our students are so proud of the work that they’ve done and we’re proud of them. And they’re happy to show their parents what they’ve been doing and they’re able to look at all the progress that they’ve made since the very beginning of the year and really showed off to their parents,” said Shannon Gallegos, Travis Middle School 7th grade teacher.

Even with no school today, the students and their parents came in on their own time to hold those conferences.