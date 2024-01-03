CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The use of increased artificial intelligence is prompting schools to across all education to create a plan for the proper use of AI.

West Texas A&M University Associate Dean of Communication, Art, Theater and Dance Kristina Drumheller shared that the use of AI in classroom settings at WT depends on individual faculty members and disciplines.

“For some disciplines, you’ll find AI is going to be heavily used, because of the way it’s used in the industry,” said Drumheller. “You have other classes that maybe they don’t want to use it or all because they want to make sure students are really presenting their own words, their own work their own growth and writing.”

According to Drumheller, AI can also be used to check citations and grammar to see what students got right or wrong. At WT most faculty has statements regarding AI in their syballi.

“At WT we already do have syllabi statements as to whether they can use it, they cannot use it or somewhere in the middle,” explained Drumheller. “So students are able to go according to whatever assignments, so some classes might say you can’t use it except for this assignment. So, faculty, I would say right now are in that process like everybody else sort of learning what does ai do.”

AI is not a new form of technology but continues to advance and play a larger role in everyday settings. With that comes the need for schools to adapt in identifying plagiarism.

“It’s just a different challenge and how we identify when a student’s used AI, whether they’ve used it appropriately,” said Drumheller. “I think the key thing is if we’re going to teach students to use AI, have we taught them to use it ethically and responsibly? Talk about when they use it, how they use it.”

For students, Drumheller shared it’s important for them to be able to explain how they checked their work, what percentage is from AI and how they used it.

Although faculty members could use AI to conduct basic grammar searches, Drumheller said they have a responsibility to examine individual student work.

“For me to really help students I need to read through and check through their ideas and see how they’re doing,” said Drumheller. “So, they still need to see a lot of my thoughts in it, not just what AI is generating.”

Drumheller continued, “when you think about quizzes and things that are auto graded in our learning management systems, like if it’s a multiple choice, or things like that, that’s an AI type process as well. We already do some of that now, we’re just looking at what are some other ways that maybe we can save time in one space so we can give students more time in another space.”

As an education institution, Drumheller shared there is a responsibility to educate students on AI.

“They don’t have to use AI all the time, but they know how to use it, when to use it and in a way that would be sanctioned by their organization,” said Drumheller. I think that’s where we’re all kind of going right now.”

As for the importance of educating people in the Panhandle on AI Drumheller said it impacts media literacy and everyone will be affected by AI.

“Our students and our community members need to be able to really vet all the information that comes to them, because it’s going to be even easier to provide misinformation on our social media, because somebody can just pull up whatever they want,” stated Drumheller. “It’s also important because our images, our words can be pulled from the internet and used in AI processes. So we also need to be careful about how our stuff is being used.”