How much will it cost to open school safely?

A new study says opening schools safely will cost hundreds per-student

(FOX NEWS) — A new study looks into how much it’ll cost to reopen schools safely.

Researchers at Stanford University analyzed the American Academy of Pediatrics’ guidance on “K through 12” school reentry and assigned cost valued to some of their suggestions.

The study estimates transparent desk barriers can cost between $100 to $200 dollars per-desk, and testing can range from $50 to $200 dollars per person.

Authors of the study say additional state or federal funding may be required to cover the costs of the additional safety precautions, and recommend schools prepare to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The recommendations were published online Tuesday in the “Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics.”

