Higgins ISD Board approves resolution to initiate consolidation process

HIGGINS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Higgins ISD Board has approved a resolution to initiate the process of consolidating with Canadian ISD.

One of the first steps in the process is for both districts to hold an election on the same day.

Next, both school districts must negotiate a local consolidation agreement that will be approved by the majority in each district.

Multiple public hearings will be held for the communities.

We have not been told when the election will take place.

The process began when Higgins ISD determined that due to declining enrollment and reduced funding, they would no longer be able to operate after this school year.

More from MyHighPlains.com: