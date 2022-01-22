Gov. Abbott proclaims “Texas School Choice Week”

FILE – In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 sued Texas over new voting rules that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who face fading hopes of overhauling the nation’s election laws in response to a wave of restrictive new measures in Republican-led states. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced he is recognizing the importance of educational opportunity with the proclamation of “Texas School Choice Week” from Jan. 23 – 29, intended to highlight “the importance of flexible, personalized education options for students and teaching professionals across the state,” according to a release.

The release states the proclamation will happen at the same time as the twelfth annual Nation School Choice Week, which is a public awareness effort to show the options and opportunities in K-12 education. Nationwide, dozens of governors and more than 250 city and county leaders have also announced similar proclamations for the Week.

Parents, schools, and other organizers across Texas have 2,214 events and activities planned as a celebration of School Choice Week so parents can survey public, private, and home learning options available.

“Since the start of School Choice Week more than a decade ago, Texas families have planned some of the Week’s biggest, most iconic celebrations,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “We are inspired by Texan’s enthusiasm for K-12 education, and we are grateful for Gov. Abbott officially proclaiming the Week.”

This is the ninth time the week has been officially proclaimed in Texas.

The release explains National School Choice Week is focused on highlighting effective K-12 education options across the country. Those options include traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. National School Choice Week also creates resources and guides to help families make an informed choice when looking for the right learning environment for their children. The release clarifies such work is nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

