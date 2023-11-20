AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD announced that George Washington Carver Elementary Theater will present its play, ‘Happier Ever After’ on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at George Washington Carver Elementary Academy.

According to AISD officials, the story is an original production written by teacher and theater director Mr. Ronnie Hamilton. Carver Drama Club produces at least one play each year that is open to the public.

AISD officials said, “Happier Ever After is a story about how everything in our lives serves a purpose in making us who we become. Young Ella finds out that wishing for things to be different doesn’t always work out the way we want.”

AISD officials also stated that any Carver student can audition for parts, and students are engaged in every aspect of the production, including acting, set and costume design, and managing lights and sound in the Carver full-sized auditorium.