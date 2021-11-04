First-Generation WT Alumni Network Forming; FIRSTGEN Week Kicks Off Nov. 8

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said current first-generation students will celebrate their ongoing accomplishments at the University.

WT said F1RSTGEN Week begins on Nov. 8 with a National First-Generation College Student Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Commons.

“We want to increase student support by connecting with our alumni and working to build scholarship endowments,” Jonathan Cordova, F1RSTGEN adviser and program coordinator for Study Abroad and Nationally Competitive Scholarships. “This network will bring awareness of the value of first-generation students to our campus culture and to the community and promote a positive, supportive environment for them.”

“We are really excited about F1RSTGEN reaching out to their alumni to build and expand their relationship,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director. “This is a great way for alumni to invest in current students and give back to a program that was a huge part of their college career. With the launch of the F1RSTGEN chapter, it will allow alumni to connect and network with each other, as well as with the University.”

WT said currently, approximately 49 percent of its student population is first generation.

F1RSTGEN Week also will include a screening and discussion of the film “Higher Learning” at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in the JBK Legends Room and a game night from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in the JBK Thunder Room.

West Texas A&M University said meeting the needs of the diverse population of the Texas Panhandle is a key goal of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.