PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Chancellor James Johnston announced that Warren Lloyd, a veteran higher education advancement professional, has been hired as the university’s first Vice-President for Advancement and Public Relations. Lloyd will begin his tenure with ENMU on January 8, 2024.

“I am looking forward to working with Mr. Lloyd to build on what we have here and to enter a new era of fundraising and support for all the great work here at ENMU,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor. “I believe he is the right fit and the right person, and I am delighted he is joining the Greyhound family.”

According to ENMU officials, Lloyd comes to Eastern New Mexico University from Colorado College, where he is serving as the Associate Vice President for Development. In his time there, he led four teams to surpass the FY 2023 fundraising goal of 20 million, raising just under $900k individually in his first eight months on the job.

ENMU officials said before Colorado College, Lloyd was the Executive Director of Advancement for the College of Arts and Science at the University of Buffalo, the largest of thirteen academic units. In his time there, he helped to lead the Boldly Buffalo campaign, positioning the college to surpass an 88-million-dollar campaign goal.

“I am filled with humility and excitement to help usher ENMU into its next growth phase. As a non-traditional student who entered community college somewhat late in life, I have always been passionate about providing access and opportunity for students and families who might not otherwise be able to attend a world-class university such as ENMU,” said Lloyd.

ENMU officials also mentioned that Lloyd has a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Pratt Institute.