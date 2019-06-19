AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today and tomorrow Amarillo ISD is bringing the latest classroom technology to area teachers.

Teachers from across the panhandle are gathering at Caprock High School for the EdTechTeam Texas Panhandle Summit.

They can explore new tools and strategies they can use in the classroom.

Teachers will have the opportunity to learn and be creative with some of the industry’s best technology

“The kids come to us knowing a lot already in terms of entertainment. So now we are taking what they know and feeding it into the world of education and math and science,” said Diane Ray.